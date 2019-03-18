Arrest after intruders attack man at Craigyhill flat

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary at Ballycraigy Ring in Larne’s Craigyhill estate.

The intruders attacked the man after forcing entry to his flat, on Saturday evening, shortly after 7.30 pm.

The occupant leapt from an upstairs flat in a bid to escape six masked men armed with bats and iron bars.

He sustained a broken leg after jumping from a window.

A car parked outside the property was also attacked by the men and extensively damaged.

A man was later taken into custody to assist police with inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Robinson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1178 16/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”