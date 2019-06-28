Are you ready for summer #MEAdventures

Summer has well and truly arrived in Mid and East Antrim as the latest jam-packed season of summer events gets underway.

Local and visitors alike are being encouraged to show off what they’re getting up to across the borough using #MEAdventures on social media.

The council has launched a new checklist with over 100 park events as well as treasure hunts, walks, nature trails, beach experiences and even allotment workshops on the cards over the next few months.

Schools across the borough are getting their backpacks ready for adventure with an MEAdventure guide going to all the children which features prizes, events listings and nature bingo.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “We have such fantastic assets here in our borough so what better way to get enjoying the great weather than getting outdoors and exploring what’s right on your doorstep. It means you can be a tourist without leaving your own borough.

“We want everyone to get involved in the conversation online and share all your #MEAdventures using the hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The campaign recently won an award in London, so huge thanks to everyone who got involved last year, we know 2019 won’t disappoint. We will also be running competitions later in the year so stay tuned to find out more.”

There are 400 square miles and 62 miles of coastline to explore in Mid and East Antrim. Take in the stunning sights along the Causeway Coastal Route, recently named by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s ultimate road trips.

To download the checklist or for more information on where to find your next #MEAdventures visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/meadventures