An appeal has been made for the safe return of a mobile phone.

The Iphone 7 was lost on Sunday July 14 between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

The owner suffers from MS and the phone has a record of all his appointments and is his point of contact in case of a relapse.

On the day in question, he visited Feystown graveyard, Mattie Moore’s Meeting House and Maxol Service Station Viking Lodge, Larne.

If anyone finds this item, they should contact Grace by ringing 07718 145573.