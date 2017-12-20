Appeal after 'suspicious object' found in Larne

Detectives are appealing for information following an incident at The Roddens area of Larne yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 19).

Shortly after 11.30pm police received a report that a suspicious object had been found.



A number of houses were evacuated; however, all residents have been allowed back to their homes.



ATO attended the scene and the object has been taken away for further forensic examination.



Detective Constable Riddell is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information to contact Detectives at Larne Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1637 19/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.