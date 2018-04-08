Appeal after car gutted in arson attack

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a car in the Mill Road area of Larne during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 08 April.

Shortly after 3.30am it was reported that a black coloured Volkswagen Golf parked in the area had been set on fire.

Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. Extensive damage was caused to the car as a result of the incident.

Police are working to establish a motive for the incident and Detective Sergeant Miller is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which may assist the investigation to Detectives in Larne Police Station on 101 quoting reference 305 08/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.