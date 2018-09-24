Appeal after £900 camera lens stolen at Carnfunnock

Camera equipment worth £900 was stolen at Carnfunnock Country Park last Tuesday night.

The “Sigma” lens, was owned by photographer Warren Blair who had been doing a Halloween themed photo shoot at Cairndhu House, at 7.30 pm.

Warren said that on hearing a voice, he decided to check his camera bag which was in another room.

“When I found stuff was missing, I ran out to try to catch them, but they drove off in a car.”

Warren, who established his business two years ago, said he “can’t afford” to lose this expensive piece of equipment.

“There are jobs I was going to do but I can’t now. It is affecting my business.”

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this lens, they should contact Warren at warrenblairphotography@outlook.com