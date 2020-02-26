Antrim Freemasons announce Visionary 2020 fundraising drive

The Freemasons of Antrim have announced their commitment to the Vision 2020 campaign.

The fundraising drive will see Freemasons from across the Island of Ireland aim to raise ‘six figures’ for charitable causes by the end of the year.

Vision 2020 is the ‘Grand Masters Festival’ which happens only once every decade, and this upcoming festival will be donating all funds raised to three charities; The Simon Community, Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Médecins Sans Frontières.

As the largest provincial lodge in Ireland, Antrim is comprised of 157 Lodges and over 5000 Freemasons, they have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for both local Masonic and non-Masonic charities over the years and members are already planning to make 2020 extra special with even more fundraising initiatives.

Launching the Vision 2020 Festival, Provincial Grand Master of Antrim John McLernon said: “Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest social and charitable organisations in the world. We have over 5,000 members in Antrim, 25,000 across Ireland, and over six million worldwide.

“Friendship, respect and charity are foundational to our organisation, and next year’s fundraising drive will further promote and support those core values.

“Kindness and charitable giving are deeply ingrained within the principles of Freemasonry, so we support our members to make positive contributions to their communities.

“Goodwill, kindness and a desire to help those less fortunate are fundamental principles of the Masonic fraternity, and therefore, charitable giving is a major part of our membership.

“Vision 2020 will help focus on the positive good and lasting legacy of people that happens as a result of people working together.

“Freemasonry brings all people together irrespective of their race, religion or any other perceived differences that can divide. In such uncertain times, I am proud to commit The Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim to fundraising events across the calendar in 2020 to support the vital work these charities do 365 days a year.”

A range of events are planned throughout the year which include, golf days, Big breakfast’s, BBQ’s and a Country and Western Night at the Hilton Templepatrick in June, the Money raised during the Vision 2020 Festival will be used to support specific projects the charities have identified as having a significant positive impact on their work.

Anyone who would like further information on Vision 2020 can visit www.pglantrim.org or freemasons.ie