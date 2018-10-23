Antrim Coast dancers bring home three world titles from Dublin

Antrim Coast Dance Academy came home with three world champion titles from a national competition in Dublin at the weekend.

The Larne based Irish dance association was represented at the CRG (Cumann Rince Gaelach) World Championships.

Double world champion Madison Weir.

Madison Weir was the proud winner of two categories- the Prelim World Champion Under 13 and Open World Champion under 13.

Missy Robinson was the Prelim World Champion under 16.

Further highlights of the weekend for Antrim Coast Academy were as follows: Primary Under Seven Reel Award Champion and third place Primary Championship (Hannah Fergie); third place Reel Award Championship (Bethany Linton); third place Intermediate Championship under 14 and fifth place Prelim Championship under 13 (Kelsie Brown); fourth place, Prelim Championship under 14 and tenth place Open Championship under 13 (Sara Jennings).

Layla and Hollie Gingles, Laci McClean and Caoimhe Irwin competed in their first solo awards and “danced brilliantly”.

Missy Robinson: World Champion.

Founder and teacher of Antrim Coast Dance Academy and former champion Stacey Cottrell commented: “I have never been prouder of all the girls who competed at the weekend. Their hard work and determination for Irish dance shone through as they danced.”

Hannah Fergie, Laci McClean, Layla Gingles, Hollie Gingles and Caoimhe Irwin.