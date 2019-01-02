Anger over stones stolen from grave in Craigyhill

A Larne man has urged Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to improve security at Craigyhill cemetery following the disappearance of decorative stones from his mother’s grave.

Alex Tyrrell, whose mum passed away in August, says that he spent £300 on five bags of polished black stones only to discover that many have gone missing.

“This has caused a lot of upset for not only myself, but the family in general, especially coming up to Christmas and so soon after her death,” said Mr Tyrrell.

“There have been many calls in the past for cameras to be installed and it’s high time this was done. This is not the first theft from a grave that has happened in this cemetery and it won’t be the last. How can someone remove this amount of material from a grave and not be seen?”

A council spokesperson said: “Cemeteries are places of sanctuary and are regularly patrolled by council staff. We appeal to anybody with any information regarding alleged theft or criminal damage to contact the PSNI.”