Amy makes it two in a row at All-Ireland level

A talented young Larne dancer has successfully defended her All-Ireland title.

Amy McCambridge enjoyed success in Dublin on Friday, making her a two-time All-Ireland open champion.

Amy McCambridge with family and Royal Tara colleagues in Dublin.

The 12-year-old is a member of the Royal Tara Dance Academy.

Proud mum Ashleigh said the “family are over the moon” with Amy, who also enjoys karate.

“She will be having a break for a little while, touring around Italy with her dancing School,” Ashleigh added.

After that, Amy will be putting her skills to the competitive test again at the Kent Championships in September.