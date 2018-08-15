American man in court over Ballycarry stabbings

An American man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder three men in County Antrim.

Nicholas Keith Warner, 31, from Summerville in South Carolina, appeared at Limavady Magistrates' Court earlier today.

It follows an incident outside a bar on Main Street, Ballycarry in the early hours of Saturday morning during which three men sustained stab wounds.

Mr Warner was also charged with possessing a knife in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.

He was released on bail to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on September 6.