The Mid and East Antrim Alliance Party Team contesting the local government election on May 2 has been announced.

The candidates for Larne and Carrick are: Robert Logan and Danny Donnelly, Larne Lough; Gerardine Mulvenna, Coast Road; Lauren Gray, Carrick Castle; Noel Williams, Knockagh.

The deadline for registering to vote is Friday April 12. It is possible to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.