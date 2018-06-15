Alleged assault case further adjourned

Two men accused of assaulting a Larne man have had their case further adjourned.

Jordan Brown (21), of Hillview Road, Carrickfergus, is charged with assaulting Connor Murray occasioning him actual bodily harm on September 9, 2017.

Brown is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

A co-accused, Joel Hawthorn (21), of Bardic Drive, Larne, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Murray with intent on the same date.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 14 the cases were further adjourned until July 5.

Mr Murray (23) died in May, several days after accidentally falling into a fast-flowing river.