Air Ambulance tasked to incident in Larne

One person has been taken to hospital following an incident in the Circular Road area of Larne.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 11.51 am on Monday, July 30 to an incident in the area of Circular Road, Larne.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Larne.

“NIAS despatched three Rapid Response Paramedics and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to The Royal Victoria Hospital by land ambulance.”

The Larne Times contacted the PSNI for a comment, but none was available at the time of publication.

There are no further details at this time.