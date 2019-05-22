Adventure calls for Larne Cadets

Larne teenagers have been ditching their mobile phones and computer games in favour of life in The Great Outdoors, taking part in a week-long Cadet Camp packed with adventure, craic and camaraderie.

Energetic Cadets from the Larne Detachment Army Cadet Force joined others from across the region to tackle an activity programme packed with sport, sociability and outdoor pursuits.

Pictured taking a break between challenges is 13-year-old Cadet Billy McKay, from Larne.

Colonel Adrian Donaldson, MBE,VR, DL, Commandant of the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force said: “Heading off to camp, is one of the most popular elements of Cadet life, and not only with Cadets!

“Parents are often only too pleased to see their teenagers leaving the computer and tv behind and opting for something altogether more energetic, challenging and rewarding. They appreciate the benefits of getting teenagers active and involved and know that their children will be professionally supervised as they enjoy our incredible range of activities and experiences...and all without breaking ‘the Bank of Mum and Dad’.

“The relaxed fun of Cadet Camp provides a welcome break from some of the pressures which face our young people today.

“At Camp the Cadets are surrounded by friends old and new and, together, they are encouraged and supported to try new activities and learn new skills. We provide then with the skills, qualities and development opportunities to help them become responsible and caring adults. Every accomplishment builds confidence and, in the longer term, Cadet membership will also help them to compile achievement-packed CVs which will help them when they are ready to apply for university or college, or take the first steps into the world of work.

“Our Cadets have had a marvellous week at our super Cadet Training Centre at Magilligan, smashing every challenge we could throw at them and really getting into the mind- and body-stretching activity programme. They all came back tired but happy...and ready for the next adventure.”