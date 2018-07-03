Activity trail leads kids to Big Summer Read at library

A new initiative is encouraging children to take part in the Libraries NI 'Big Summer Read' - all while showcasing Larne town centre.

Larne Renovation Generation launched the Larne Activity Trail for children this week.

The trail encourages participants to engage with the LRG's outdoor artworks.

Starting and finishing at the Libraries NI branch on Pound Street, the trail will take participants on a mini tour of the town centre, passing many of the LRG's recently installed outdoor artworks.

These include a yarn-covered bicycle near the library, the Richard Hayward mural on Main Street, and a colourful display of plant pots at the former site of Cellars bar.

Kids are also invited to fill in an activity sheet which includes a number of trivia questions about the artworks.

"This activity trail has been put together by Larne Renovation Generation, a group of volunteers who've been working hard to make Larne lovely," the community group said.

"The aim is to get all the family into Larne town centre to see the Ulster in Bloom flowers and to enjoy the work that LRG and Mid sand East Antrim Borough Council have done this year. We would also encourage your children to take part in the Big Summer Read at Larne Library. You can pick up your pack at the start of end of the trail.

"There are no prizes, but there are ice cream shops and bun shops along the way!"

The activity trail sheet can be printed directly from the Larne Renovation Generation Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the group is also seeking volunteers to help water the plants in their various displays around the town.