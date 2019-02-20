Accordionists lead band to top wedding title

The Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band has been named Northern Ireland Wedding Entertainer of the Year for a second year running.

The band is headed by Larne accordionist Amanda (Robinson) Hopper and Ballymoney accordionist Kenny Mitchell.

It was competing against nine of the best wedding entertainment providers in Northern Ireland for the title.

The award was presented at a gala ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast last month.

A spokesperson for the Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band said: “Winning the award last year was amazing and to win it again this year came as a total shock. “It’s a tough category and to make the top ten was incredible but to actually win for second year and being rewarded for something we enjoy doing so much is just amazing. We would like to say a massive thank-you to everyone who nominated us.”

Another highlight for the band was hosting their first charity ceilidh in November which raised a total of £952 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research charities.

The next charity ceilidh is already planned for October 2019 in Garryduff Presbyterian Church Hall, Ballymoney.