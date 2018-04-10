A new era for the Larne Times with move to Bank Road

The Larne Times is saying farewell to its home in Dunluce Street tomorrow.

Our base at No 8 - where we have been for the past 25 years - requires substantial repairs and is no longer fit for our needs.

While it has become sadly unavoidable that we are on the move, we are delighted with our new office space at Ledcom at Bank Road.

Our advertising and editorial teams will both be based there and we look forward to welcoming our old and new customers.

We hope visitors will find car parking easier at our new home - there are dedicated customer parking spaces.

Our existing phone number - 028 2827 2303 - will remain the same.

Our new address is Suite 1D, Ledcom, Bank Road, Larne, BT40 3AW.