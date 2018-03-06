A Coffee and Natter for Cancer Focus NI

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling on east Antrim people to organise a Coffee & Natter morning to raise vital funds for their local counselling and NurseLine services.

Cancer Focus NI counsellor Valerie Magowan, who helps people in the Larne, Carrick and Newotwnabbey, said: “When you, or someone close to you, has cancer it’s normal to feel anxious, frightened and worried about the future.

“These feelings can be confusing and overwhelming and it can help to talk to someone who understands. Cancer Focus NI’s counselling service gives you time to talk one-to-one in a safe, non-judgmental environment about what is important to you.

“It’s a personal service that can help you adjust to a cancer diagnosis and move on with your life – and it’s also there for your family.”

She added: “I meet people from all walks of life who are coping with cancer. Those who use this Cancer Focus NI service tell me it is an invaluable lifeline.

“By holding a Coffee & Natter fundraiser you are helping us support more people when they need it most at one of the most difficult times of their lives.”

The NurseLine is a free cancer information and support line, manned by specialist cancer information nurses. The service is for patients, their family members or friends, as well as members of the public.

Rosie Forsythe, Community Fundraising Manager for Cancer Focus NI, said: “Even the smallest donation helps, so whether you have two close friends over for some instant coffee or you fill your local hall with fifty latte lovers, the support is appreciated.”

If you’d like to organise a Coffee & Natter in your home, workplace or community, get your fundraising pack at www.cancerfocusni.org/coffeeandnatter or call the fundraising team on 028 9066 3281 or email fundraising@cancerfocusni.org