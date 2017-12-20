24 hours ‘homeless’ for Habitat volunteer

An Islandmagee teen is seeking support this festive season ahead of a trip to Romania with Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland.

Erin MacQuarrie, 16, will be working with the charity’s Youth Build during summer 2018.

In a effort to raise funds while boosting the profile of the charity, Erin will be taking part in a 24-hour “homeless experience” in the run-up to Christmas.

The local schoolgirl first became involved with the organisation after deciding she wanted to spend part of her summer helping others.

After looking at range of church and charity programmes, Erin decided on Habitat for Humanity as “it seemed like helping others to help themselves”.

Every day, Habitat works beside families to build, renovate or repair their homes in 70 countries around the world.

The charity advocates to improve access to affordable shelter and support funding models that enable families with limited resources make vital improvements to their homes.

In Northern Ireland, they bring people together from across the community to serve the most vulnerable.

“During the summer of 2018, I’m travelling with Habitat NI’s Youth Build to Romania to build alongside communities in need and assist Habitat Romania’s work,” said Erin, a Year 12 a pupil at Carrickfergus Grammar School.

“With thanks to Caldwell’s Spar, Islandmagee who are providing a venue, I will be experiencing 24 hours ‘homeless’ from 11am on Saturday December 23 to 11am on Sunday December 24 2017.”

If you would like to sponsor Erin or the work of Habitat for Humanity, please visit her online fundraising page.

“Please give what you can, as every penny makes a big difference,” Erin added.

“With your support Habitat can help more families in urgent need of a place to call home.”