£212k resurfacing work on Larne’s Upper Cairncastle Road

A £212,000 resurfacing scheme has commenced on the Upper Cairncastle Road, Larne.

The scheme is 500 metres in length from The Roddens to Greenway, and, according to the Department for Infrastructure, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

To facilitate the works, expected to be completed by February 8, lane closures will be in operation, controlled by temporary traffic lights.

A full road closure will be in place on the following dates: 7.00am on Monday, January 14, to 5.00pm on Wednesday, January 16; 7.00am on Thursday, January 24, to 5.00pm on Friday, January 25.

Traffic will be diverted via Roddens – Greenland Road – Old Glenarm Road – Ballycraigy Road. Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com