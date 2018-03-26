£200,000 upgrade for sheltered housing scheme

A £200,000 refurbishment has been completed at Pound Green sheltered housing scheme which opened in Larne 20 years ago.

The 13-week renovation programme included replacement kitchens in each apartment as well as upgrades to improve energy efficiency and access to the two-storey property.

Pound Green Court, at St John’s Place, is home to 34 older people and comprises 32 gas-heated and double-glazed homes with a mix of 29 one-bedroom flats and two with two-bedrooms.

Special care was taken during the work to ensure full wheelchair access and to minimise noise and disruption.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive at Choice Housing said: “This is an exciting new chapter for Pound Green Court and comes as the scheme marks its 20th anniversary.

“The renovation brings the homes up to a high standard and will enable tenants to heat and manage their homes more effectively.

“There is a great sense of community here and we’re pleased that residents took an active role in the home improvements. A number of apartments are available to rent and interest from prospective tenants is welcome.

“Sheltered housing schemes like Pound Green Court are an excellent option for older people who want to live independently in their own homes and remain closely connected to their community. We believe in providing good quality housing and actively involving tenants in our plans. The renovation works at Pound Green Court is a fine example of what we are trying to achieve.”

Recently, a coffee morning held at Pound Green Court raised money for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Tenant Josephine Marrs, who moved into the scheme in 2008, said: “I’m very happy with service provided and love the new kitchen in my apartment.”

The scheme takes its name from the history of the site. It was formerly used as a cattle pound on market days, which also had an adjacent meadow.

A number of apartments at the popular scheme are available for people aged 55 or over. To find out more visit choice-housing.org or call 0300 111 2211.