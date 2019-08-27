16th Donkey Derby and Vintage Gathering

The Donkey Derby and Vintage Gathering in aid of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland is taking place at Parkgate, Templepatrick, on Saturday, September 14, from 12.30pm.

This year the crowds can enjoy vintage tractors on display, lots of activities for children including face painting and wheelbarrow races, and, live music from Philip Strange.

The Irvine family knows all about diabetes and the impact it can have and have used the Donkey Derby to raise awareness and funds to help other families affected by the condition. This will be the 16th year that the family has hosted this popular event and they are looking forward to even bigger crowds this year.

Naomi Breen, National Fundraiser for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said: ‘“Irvine family is supported by so many friends to make this event such a success. We look forward to it every year and we would like to thank everyone for all that they do to help us raise awareness about diabetes in Northern Ireland. Bring the whole family along for what promises to be a fun-packed day on Saturday 14 September.’

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

For more information about the Donkey Derby and Vintage Gathering, contact Harry Irvine on 07749415969.