Zumbathon raises funds and awareness of Alzheimers

Around 100 people went along to Carrickfergus Town Hall for a boogie and a bun at the third annual fundraiser organised by Elaine Hamilton in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

John Davis Zumba is the group’s main instructor and he was joined for the charity event on March 1 by Kelly Nugent and two guest instructors - Julie McCartney and Cathy Wilton.

Pictured having fun and raising funds for Alzheimer's at the Zumba fundraiser are - Vikki Bell, Tracey Gartland, Ray Hamilton, Elaine Hamilton.

On the night over £1400 was raised, with £600 of that sponsorship by one of the ladies - Jackie Thompson

Organiser Elaine said: “This is our third year, I organise it as I lost my Mum to the disease in 2004, and my late father and family have raised funds for the society since mum was diagnosed in 1994.”

Pictures kindly submitted.

Time for a selfie for Amanda Gama and Tracey Gartland at the Zumba fundraiser in aid of Alzheimer's Society in Carrick on March 1.

Amanda Gama and Gary Parker pictured at the cup cake stall during the Zumba fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society.