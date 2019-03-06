Zumbathon raises funds and awareness of Alzheimers

Around 100 people went along to Carrickfergus Town Hall for a boogie and a bun at the third annual fundraiser organised by Elaine Hamilton in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.
John Davis Zumba is the group’s main instructor and he was joined for the charity event on March 1 by Kelly Nugent and two guest instructors - Julie McCartney and Cathy Wilton.
On the night over £1400 was raised, with £600 of that sponsorship by one of the ladies - Jackie Thompson
Organiser Elaine said: “This is our third year, I organise it as I lost my Mum to the disease in 2004, and my late father and family have raised funds for the society since mum was diagnosed in 1994.”
Pictures kindly submitted.