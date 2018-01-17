You can help the Big Bird Watch take wing!

Primary school pupils from St MacNissi’s Primary School in Larne have braved the chilly weather to take part in the world’s biggest wildlife survey.

The pupils got involved recently in the RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch, a huge citizen science project which asks ‘eagle-eyed’ pupils to count feathered friends in their playground. St MacNissi’s is just one of several schools across County Antrim taking part.

The data collected will provide the RSPB with a snapshot of how local birds are faring and is a great way to get children connected to nature on their doorstep. The initiative is part of the wider Big Garden Birdwatch, which takes place on January 27, 28 and 29.

It couldn’t be easier to take part in the survey later this month - just spend a leisurely hour counting the visitors to your garden! Register now for a free pack at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.

Last year almost half a million people across the UK, including more than 17,000 in Northern Ireland, took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch.

Schools in Larne and the wider East Antrim area can get involved in Big Schools’ Birdwatch until February 23 by visiting www.rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch