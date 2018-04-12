Yasmin named Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim

Larne teenager Yasmin Andrews has been appointed ‘Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim’.

Seventeen-year-old Yasmin was appointed at a formal ceremony held recently at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Cadets selected for Lord Lieutenants' Cadets roles are, in recognition of their role, entitled to wear a special insignia on their uniforms throughout their year in office.

An enthusiastic Cadet Sergeant with the Larne Detachment Army Cadet Force, she is now one of just 12 Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets appointed across Northern Ireland.

The Cadets who are selected for the largely ceremonial year-long role can expect a busy year in office as they attend their respective Lord Lieutenants on major civic occasions.

In her four years as a Cadet, Yasmin has already progressed through the Army Proficiency Certificate syllabus, passing One, Two and Three star and also achieving the rank of Cadet Sergeant.

She was one of two Northern Irish Cadets selected to attend the six week long Cadet Leadership and Challenge Course ‘Argonaut’ in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Citation, which accompanies her appointment, describes Yasmin as: “A most valued member of Larne Detachment and a very capable instructor...an energetic and enthusiastic cadet who is always volunteering for any task or event, no matter how large or small.

“She is an excellent communicator and sets a high standard in her turnout, appearance and attitude and encourages other cadets to achieve as high a standard as possible.”

Her Citation concludes: “Cadet Sergeant Andrews is a reliable and dedicated individual - dependable, hardworking and honest and an excellent exemplar for the Army Cadet Force.”

Popular with her peers and Adult Instructors alike, the energetic Larne teenager still finds time to represent her Detachment, Company and Battalion at hockey.

Since 2014, Yasmin has been a key member of the Northern Ireland ACF Girls’ Hockey team which has won the National Hockey Competition several years in a row.

She is currently working towards her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

An able and focused student at College, the 17-year-old is also a member of the Cairndhu Rowing Club and is part of the four lady offshore rowing team which qualified for the World FISA Offshore Rowing finals which were held in Geneva this year.

Yasmin has also achieved Grade Eight in Musical Theatre Singing and is currently working towards her Diploma, which she hopes to complete by next November.