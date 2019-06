Women’s Aid ABLCN held a sponsored walk in Larne on Saturday May 25.

The charity event has raised more than £600 to date.

Jenny Norton and Claire Quinn from Women's Aid ABCLN.

Walkers made their way along the Coast Road from Larne Promenade to Carnfunnock Country Park.

The event was organised as part of the charity’s “Make It Better Week” to raise funds for children affected by domestic violence.

Women's Aid ABCLN supporters taking part in the Larne sponsored walk.