Women are staying connected in Islandmagee

It was ’all girls together’ when the Red Cross Community Connectors group met at the Gobbins Community Centre in Islandmagee.

The group was set up to give women in Islandmagee the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

As it was Mothers’ Day weekend, the ladies took the opportunity on Friday to reminisce about their own mothers and then enjoyed a welcome cup of tea.

Elizabeth Boyd, from the Red Cross, introduced the ladies to the ‘Dear Mum’ journal, which has been a publishing sensation, encouraging people to ask their Mums 60 questions and encouraging them to share memories and experiences.

She said: “It was amazing to hear all the amazing stories from the group. We’ve been meeting for a few weeks now and it’s great to see people making new friendships and getting out. Social activities are so important for health and wellbeing and there are lots of things on for all ages and interest groups.

“The Red Cross is happy to help people take the first steps towards reconnecting with their community, enabling them to overcome logistical challenges such as transport, as well as emotional challenges such as the lack of confidence that can affect any of us when we’re a little out of practise at something.”

The Red Cross is keen to hear from anyone in the area who would like the opportunity to connect with the group or who would be interested in volunteering to help support the charity’s work to combat loneliness in our communities.

Elizabeth Boyd can be contacted at the Red Cross’ Northern Ireland head office on 028 9073 5350 or by emailing elizabethboyd@redcross.org.uk

For more information on the British Red Cross please visit: www.redcross.org.uk/connect