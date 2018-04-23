Volunteers sought for Big Spring Beach Clean at Glenarm

Members of the public are being urged to help make Glenarm Strand gleam again, by taking part in a beach clean on Thursday, April 26, from 1pm to 3pm.

Volunteers can join Ulster Wildlife, Glenarm Wildlife Group and the Heart of the Glens Landscape Partnership to help turn the tide on marine litter, from plastic bottles to bags, washed up along this picturesque stretch of coastline.

The clean-up is part of series of beach cleans being organised by Ulster Wildlife around the Northern Ireland coast to help raise awareness of marine litter and improve our coastline, for both people and wildlife to enjoy.

Dave Wall, Living Seas Officer with Ulster Wildlife said: “Every year tonnes of litter wash up on our beaches. This not only looks unsightly, but can pose a real danger to our local marine life which mistakes litter for food or becomes entangled in it. Beach cleans are a great way for people to do their bit for our ocean and its inhabitants, while also getting outside, meeting new people and getting active.”

Volunteers are invited to meet at Glenarm Strand Car Park at 1pm. Suitable footwear and warm clothing is recommended. Gloves, litter pickers and bags will be provided.

To find out more, or to take part in other beach cleans near you this spring, visit www.ulsterwildlife.org/whats-on