UAC Easter Stages Rally 2019 news

The 2019 UAC Easter Stages Rally will take place over the Easter weekend – April 19-20 - with the ceremonial start taking place at Antrim Castle Gardens.

The two-day rally covers 15 stages in the Antrim and Newtownabbey and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council areas.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael, said: “I am delighted to see the UAC Easter Stages Rally returning to our borough again this year. It is great to see us working in partnership with the Ulster Automobile Club and I am looking forward to what is sure to be an action-packed weekend.”

Graeme Stewart, Event Director, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a second year. The Council is aware of the substantial benefits this event brings to the local economy and the opportunities it creates for spectators and competitors to enjoy this unique Easter spectacle. We are utilising some of the smoothest tarmac stages in Ireland, entries are arriving daily; setting the scene for a safe and successful weekend of motorsport”.

Entries are open and the regulations for the event are now available from http://www.uaceasterstages.com