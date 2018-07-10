Tourism NI awards success for borough

The very best of Mid and East Antrim tourism has been celebrated at a special event in Ballymena.

Borough businesses recently enjoyed an award-winning night at the Tourism NI awards and, at a reception in The Braid, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Lindsay Millar personally congratulated those whose tourism achievements were recognised by the prestigious showpiece’s judges.

She said: “We know how fantastic our tourism offering within Mid and East Antrim is, but it is wonderful that our local businesses have been given such esteemed endorsement by Tourism NI.

“Our tourism and hospitality industry continues to be a real success story with visitors flocking from around the world to take in our renowned attractions.

“We have the magnificent Carrickfergus Castle – the gateway to the Causeway Coastal Route, the stunning Gobbins cliff path, a world-class spa resort in Galgorm, the UK Village of the Year in Broughshane, key sites from the iconic Game of Thrones, and, of course, St Patrick’s connections with Slemish. Huge congratulations to those who were rightly awarded for their incredible work.”

The Mayor revealed Galgorm Resort and Spa was commended by Tourism NI as NI’s Best Stay in a Hotel; Water’s Edge Bed and Breakfast in Glenarm won NI’s Best Stay in a Guesthouse or B&B; and Ballygally Holiday Apartments was commended as NI’s Best Stay for Self Catering.

She said: “The team from Galgorm Castle and Golf Club - Gary Henry and Ross Oliver - are also here today as the Northern Ireland Open was highly commended as the best Northern Ireland Event or Festival Experience for international visitors.

“We also have the team from Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust. Graeme, Carol and Tiérna have championed the ‘Economusee’ concept within County Antrim and their ‘Artisans at Work’ initiative was commended by Tourism NI as Authentic NI Experience of the Year.”