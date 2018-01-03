Taster session at Larne Library

Larne Library will hold a free Mindfulness taster session on Friday, January 12, from 10.30pm – 1pm.

The session, led by Caroline Stewart, founder of Mindfulness NI, will provide an introduction to techniques that may help reduce the physical symptoms of stress.

During the session participants will hear how to bring their attention to the present moment by taking notice of thoughts, feelings, body sensations and the world around them.

These techniques may, with practice, help people to manage their stress levels.

Deirdre Nugent, Health Information Services Manager with Libraries NI, explains: “Mindfulness has become an increasingly popular way for people to improve their mental and physical health.

“The session is open to everyone, booking is essential and you can contact the library directly to book a place.”

Admission to this event is free and booking is essential. Telephone Larne Library on 028 2827 7047 or email larne.library@librariesni.org.uk

For details of all events in libraries go to www.librariesni.org.uk.