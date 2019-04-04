Support for hearing aid users in East Antrim

The charity Action on Hearing Loss is holding free drop in support sessions for hearing aid users in a number of locations in East Antrim.

Sessions will be held in Carrick Community Forum, first floor (above Poundland), 31 Lancastrian Street, on April 10 and May 8, from 10am-12noon.

Sessions will be held in Cloughfern Parish Hall (opposite Whiteabbey Hospital), 126 Doagh Road, Newtownabbey. These sessions take place on the third Thursday in the month from 10am-12noon and the next session will take place on April 18.

Sessions will also take place in Ballyclare at The Beeches Community Centre, Avondale Drive, on the last Thursday in the month from 10am-12noon and the next session will take place on April 25.

Sessions will take place at Gloucester Park Day Centre, Larne, on the third Monday in the month from 10.30am-12pm. The next ones will take place on April 15, May 20 and June 17.

These drop in sessions provide new batteries and ear mould tubing for NHS hearing aids; information on how to use and clean your hearing aids; and information on hearing loss and all the services that can help you. You can also have your hearing checked, but it should be noted this is not a hearing test. The service is run by trained volunteers and funded by the Health & Social Care Board. For more information contact Iain on 9023 9619, or email iain.irvine@hearingloss.org.uk