STUNNING: Showcasing Nothern Ireland...in sand!

A giant sand sculpture – created by a group of award-winning sand artists called Sand in Your Eyes – appeared on Downhill Strand on Wednesday.

It’s part of Tourism Ireland’s latest promotion to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland around the world ahead of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

As the excitement builds in the run-up to The Open, Tourism Ireland continues its extensive programme of promotions to leverage the tourism benefits of this once-in-a-lifetime event for Northern Ireland.

The organisation invited a group of talented sand artists to create a unique sculpture in the sand at Downhill. It depicted five Northern Ireland icons drawn into the coastline: Titanic Belfast, the city walls and the Guildhall in Londonderry, the Dark Hedges, Rory McIlroy swinging a golf club and the direwolf sigil of House Stark from Game of Thrones.

Take a look...