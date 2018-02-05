Students’ volunteering work recognised with Pope John Paul II Award

A group of Year 14 students from St Killian’s who have successfully achieved the Pope John Paul II Award from the Diocese of Down and Connor under the guidance of Miss Pauline McLoughlin.

The scheme required the students to undertake a number of aspects of voluntary work in their parishes and in the school over the period of a year.

The award which will be presented at a Special Ceremony at the end of February.

Missing from the photo are Claire McGuckian and Aoife Healy.

