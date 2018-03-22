St Killian’s student celebrate success in Big Bang contest

Two St Killian’s College students are celebrating success in the The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

Year Nine students Rachel McAuley and Ellen Martin have been awarded the junior runner-up in the engineering category of The Competition.

Their interactive design, called "Smart Desk" helps children learn the story of numbers using visual, auditory, kinesthetic and reading/writing activities.

Rachel and Ellen reached the UK finals of The Competition having won a place in the regional heat at The Big Bang Northern Ireland.

Over 500 finalists from across the country were selected to show their ideas at The Big Bang Fair where ten were then shortlisted to pitch Dragon’s Den-style to a panel of VIP judges - Andrew Smyth (Rolls-Royce aerospace engineer and former Great British Bake-Off contestant), Jessica Jones (engineer and astrophysicist) and Alex Deakin (Met Office meteorologist and weather presenter).

The Big Bang Competition is an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work.

St Killian’s student Ellen Said: “We worked so hard on our project, and it was a subject we really believed in so achieving this recognition for our work when there were so many amazing projects in the running is just the cherry on the cake. I am so excited about what the future might hold!”

Rachel and Ellen win £250 in prize money to continue on their STEM journey as well as a trophy and certificate.