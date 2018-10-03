Spooktacular Hallowe’en event at Carnfunnock

Myths and monsters will come alive this Halloween at Carnfunnock Country Park on Saturday, October 27.

Dare to enter the Maze of Enchantment, enjoy a magical circus show, listen to spooky stories or create your own piece of Halloween art.

The event, which is sponsored by P&O Ferries, will run from 2pm-6pm and finishes with the dramatic lighting of a spectacular fire sculpture, created and produced by outdoor arts company Walk the Plank.

Big and little monsters alike are encouraged to use the free park and ride bus service sponsored by Translink and Caterpillar which will run regularly from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road, Larne, between 1.30pm and 7pm.

Buses will also pick up from Ballygally, taking people straight into Carnfunnock Country Park. All buses are wheelchair and pram friendly.

Once there you can wander the bewitching pathways of the park to find all sorts of little monsters.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “One of the highlights of our Halloween celebrations will be the free event at Carnfunnock Country Park in Larne. It is sure to draw the crowds and promise a magical and memorable celebration for the whole family.

“We are encouraging as many people as possible to use the free park and ride service provided and we are grateful to both Translink and Caterpillar for their kind sponsorship of this event. Tickets to park directly in Carnfunnock for this spooky event are still available but going fast.

“Whether you live in Mid and East Antrim or are travelling from further afield, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our legendary event at Carnfunnock and hope to see spectators getting into the spirit of Halloween.”

Speaking about the partnership, Translink’s John Morgan, said: “We are pleased to be working with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to provide shuttle buses for the Halloween event at Carnfunnock Country Park and enable people to enjoy this magical and charming event without the worry of finding suitable parking.”

Derek Menice from CAT (NI) Ltd, said: “We at CAT (NI) Ltd are delighted to be in a position to support the local community for the annual Halloween event.”

You will need to collect your ticket in advance. We also have a number of free blue badge holder tickets available. Please remember to bring your blue badge when claiming your ticket.

You can buy your car parking ticket from Larne Visitor Information Centre or call 028 2826 2495. Tickets cost £5 and are limited to one per household.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events