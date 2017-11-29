Special screening of ‘Sing Street’ in Ballyclare

The Picture House Cinema in Ballyclare Town Hall will host a special screening of Sing Street this Saturday, December 2, at 8pm in partnership with Cinemagic film festival for children and young people.

The Picture House Cinema recently won Best New Community Cinema at the Cinema For All Awards in Sheffield, England.

Sing Street is a 2016 musical coming-of-age comedy-drama film - its story revolves around a boy starting a band to impress a girl in 1980s Ireland.

The film received positive reviews from critics, grossed $13 million worldwide and was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Speaking in advance of the screening Joan Burney, chief executive, Cinemagic comments: “We are always keen to get involved in any initiative that drives a wider appreciation of film. The insight that the medium of film provides into other people’s experiences and worlds can never be underestimated. It not only inspires and challenges mindsets but also promotes creativity.”

For further information or to book tickets (£5) http://www.wegottickets.com/event/419431

Alternatively call The Picture House on 028 90 311900.