Spacious residence in idyllic setting

A spacious countryside residence located in an idyllic setting close to the North Antrim Coast with four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

This property, which is situated on a large site and enjoys excellent views across the countryside, also benefits from a detached double garage with a loft room, ideal for use as a games room or home office.

The property's spacious kitchen

Its downstairs accommodation includes: double height entrance hall with feature staircase; a 12’3 x 25’10 lounge

with engineered oak flooring, multi fuel stove on a slate hearth and double patio doors to the rear; a 10’5 x 14’8 study with engineered oak flooring; a 15’4 x 17’6 dining/sunroom with double patio doors to the rear; a 12’3 x 25’10 ‘Design House’ kitchen with features including a range of high and low level units; composite work surfaces, recessed sink and drainer, fitted twin ovens. microwave and coffee machine, integrated dishwasher and island with five ring gas hob; a 10’5 x 6’6 utility room; a shower room; and a downstairs WC.

Off the first floor gallery landing is: a hot press/store; a 12’3 x 15’8 double bedroom to the rear with engineered oak flooring and double patio doors to the rear balcony, a 8’6 x 7’8 dressing room with a range of fitted furniture and a 10’5 x 11’3 ensuite with freestanding bath and shower cubicle; a 12’3 x 12’9 double bedroom to the rear with a 10’5 x 10’5 ensuite; a 12’3 x 12’9 double bedroom to the front; a 12’3 x 9’9 double bedroom to the front; a bathroom with features including a large free standing bath, walk-in shower, wash hand basin, low flush WC and chrome towel radiator. All bedrooms and the landing have engineered oak flooring.

External features include: a 24’6 x 19’4 double garage with twin electric roller doors and side door; a 24’6 x 12’4 garage loft, heated; a garden in lawn surrounding property and paddock area to the side; a tarmac driveway and parking area. An additional three acres is available separately.

119 Castlecat Road, Bushmills