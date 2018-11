Londonderry Musical Society and the Britannia Brass Band are bringing their spectacular Showstoppers concert to Larne High School on Friday, November 9, at 8pm.

Featuring over 100 singers and instrumentalists, the event features music from West End musicals such as Cabaret, Matilda, Hairspray as well as the hits of Michael Buble, Elvis Presley, Better Midler and many more.

Tickets available from Larne High School. Proceeds to Rotary charities.