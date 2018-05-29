Shannon taking on ‘Momentous Mile’ this Saturday

A young girl from Larne is taking on a ‘Momentous Mile’ this weekend in aid of TinyLife and you can join her.

There’s an opportunity for people to join TinyLife’s amazing eight-year old fundraiser, Shannon Dougherty, from Larne on a ‘Momentous Mile’ round Victoria Park, Belfast, on Saturday, June 2, from 12 noon - 3pm.

Prior to this event, inspired by a family friend whose baby, Grace arrived prematurely, Shannon completed a staggered marathon in the run up to her eighth birthday in a bid to raise funds for TinyLife.

‘Shannon’s Momentous Mile’ is suitable for the whole family; you can walk, run or hop the route. Bring the dog (on a lead), push the buggy or gently jog.

Entry fees for the event are reasonably priced in a bid to get the whole family – and friends to the park; adults £2 with a minimum of £10 sponsorship; children (under 16) £1 with no sponsorship and family Sponsorship set at a minimum of £20.

The day will begin at 12 noon with a fun warm up, then Shannon will lead walkers and runners along the one-mile route. Family Fun activities including face painting, bouncy castle, Summer the Therapy Horse and a visit from some friendly miniature creatures care of Party Animals, will be the order of the day until 3pm. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and visit the park’s play area after the event.

Every day six babies are born too soon. TinyLife are there to provide practical advice, emotional support and to give a helping hand to families who have a baby in neonatal, intensive care, or infants born with a disability. With a dedicated family support team working closely with every neonatal unit across Northern Ireland, TinyLife ensure parents receive optimum support.

As this is TinyLife’s 30th year, this special event is one of many in the charity’s eventful agenda over the coming year. Look out for their upcoming events online or to register for this event visit www.buytickets.at/TINYLIFE or email gill@tinylife.org.uk.

For more information visit tinylife.org.uk or connect on Facebook and Twitter.