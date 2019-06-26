Senior citizens’ club closes after 40 years

Greenland Senior Citizens’ Club has been brought to a conclusion after more than 40 years with the distribution of its funds.

Recently, Chest Heart and Stroke received a cheque for £1,000.

It was handed over to the charity’s community fundraising co-ordinator Valerie Saunders.

The most recent charity to benefit was the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice which received a donation for £2,000.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice provides specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to over 300 infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses both in the family home and in at the children’s hospice in Newtownabbey.

Roma Brown from the Larne Support Group received the cheque on the charity’s behalf.

They are among the charities which are benefiting from the funds which the senior citizens’ club has accrued over the years.

Chairperson Myra Pickin indicated that the club was formed by former Larne mayor the late Tommy Seymour.

Myra said that she became involved after being asked to give the club some advice about funding.

She said that there are now just ten remaining members.

In the past, the club has enjoy a range of activities including sports competition for bowls and darts as well as outings at Christmas and in the summer.

Previously, the group dropped in to visit members who lived in a home in Carnlough.

“We always called in to give them a visit,” she noted.

She indicated that a room at Greenland Community Centre, meeting place of the senior citizens’ club was named after Tommy Seymour.

As First Citizen of Larne, Mr Seymour established many groups in an official capacity. He also founded Citizens’ Advice Bureau in the town and Age Concern Larne in 1975 of which he was chairman of until his death in 2009.