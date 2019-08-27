Second alert on Antrim Coast over inflatable toy

Portmuck Coastguard has issued a reminder over inflatable toys following a second alert on the coast yesterday afternoon.

An inflatable toy was picked up by a passing yacht off the Gobbins at Islandmagee.

A spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “After speaking to people in Portmuck Harbour, it was confirmed that an inflatable toy had floated out to sea earlier in the afternoon with no-one on it.

“If you lose any type of inflatable, please inform the Coastguard with the description, location and direction it is going - this will save a full scale search by emergency services.”

Yesterday afternoon, the alarm was also raised at Ballygally over a unicorn-shaped inflatable which had drifted out to sea. It had not been in use at the time.