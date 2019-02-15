Roly Daniels in Concert

Roly Daniels, highly regarded as one of Ireland’s finest entertainers and performers will perform for one night only at the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, on Thursday, March 7.

Just last March he played nine sell out concerts across Northern Ireland to nightly standing ovations and rave reviews and due to popular demand Roly is hitting the road for another nine date tour with the fabulous Keltic Storm band.

The tour is set to kick off in Newtownabbey in concert with special guests Joe Moore and Caitlin on March 7.

Tickets are now on sale from the theatre Box office 02890340202 or on line at www.theatreatthemill.com