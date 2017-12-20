Ray is Creative and Cultural Student of the Year

Belfast Met Student Ray Walsh, from Larne, has won the Student of the Year title at the recent creative and cultural skills

show.

The college’s collaboration with the BBC on the Make it Digital programme also scooped the Education and Industry Partnership Award at the show held at its E3 Springfield Road Campus.

Teacher Gareth Stewart was also highly commended in the Creative Tutor category.

The aim of the event was to celebrate the amazing talent in Northern Ireland as well as the hard work and dedication of those in industry and education who foster and develop future generations.

Sara Graham, Nations Director for Creative & Cultural Skills said: “The Creative Industries is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK, yet in the eyes of many it is not seen as a viable career option. There is a clear disconnect and

lack of awareness about the wide variety of careers on offer within the Creative Industries. We need to look at ways that we can better support young people in this hugely diverse sector to help them realise their ambitions.”

The event explored these opportunities and also celebrated the success of the NI Creative Employment Programme, supported by the Arts Council of NI National Lottery Funding.

Belfast Met’s Principal and CEO, Marie-Thérèse McGivern said: “I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to all of the amazingly talented winners of the NI Creative and Cultural Skills Awards our own Ray Walsh, Gareth Stewart and

the teams involved in the BBC Make it Digital programme.

“The college places a strong emphasis on its creative provision including delivering courses in this fantastic e3 campus under the auspice of forthcoming Belfast TV & Film School such as Broadcast Journalism, Animation, Digital Publishing and Film and TV production and fashion management and computer game design in our Titanic Quarter campus. We pride ourselves that our excellent teaching staff all have vital industry experience in their respective fields which is invaluable when instilling the insider knowledge and know-how that’s required to work in the creative industries.”

Ray tutor, Gareth Stewart, who was also highly commended in the Creative Tutor category, said: “Ray began studying at Belfast Met on the Level 3 Graphic Design programme, before progressing to the HND in Graphic Design, which he passed with distinction. His passion for the subject, plus his quirky personality makes him an ideal student - hardworking, keen to learn, and always willing to help fellow students when the need arises. We knew this guy was destined for great things, and on behalf of the whole course team, I can safely say we are thoroughly delighted that he has won this award.”