Preschool fundraising for outdoor play area

Children and staff of Laugh and Learn Preschool in Ballycarry Presbyterian Church Hall have, with support from the public, raised £1416.15 to date from events including a table quiz and sponsored walk towards a purpose built outdoor play area/garden.

Manager Kristina Loughridge said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported our children from Laugh and Learn Preschool in their sponsored walk and thank you to all who attended the Quiz Night.”

Laugh and Learn Preschool staff and children on their fundraising walk.

Kristina extended special thanks to all of the local businesses who have donated prizes: The Prom Cafe, Larne; The Curran Court Hotel; Whitehead Golf Club Restaurant; The Gobbins; Streamvale Farm; A Dip And A Clip; Weavers Cafe; East Antrim Motor Factors

Lisa’s Attic; The Solar Salon; World of Colour; Cleaver And Steel Butchers; Jeanius; National Trust; and Mrs Bubbles.

She said: “The staff are very excited to get our purpose built garden started to allow the children enjoy the outdoors.”

The Preschool are currently running a fireside quiz competition. Quizzes are available for £1. First prize is afternoon tea for two at The Curran Court and second prize is afternoon tea for two at The Prom Cafe. E-mail laughandlearnfundraising@outlook.com for details of how to enter.

Anyone who wishes to contribute towards their garden fund can make donations online at www.gofundme.com/laughandlearn-sponsoredwalk.