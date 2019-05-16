Place in Gardeners’ World exhibition for Carnlough man

A Carnlough man’s creative design has won him a place at the prestigious BBC Gardeners’ World show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Patrick Merrick, a gardenerfrom Largy Road, impressed the organisers with his “Beautiful Borders”.

"A Place to Ponder".

He has designed a space based on the theme of a “Place to Ponder”which he will recreate for judges at the arena.

Patrick says that this is the first time that he has entered the competition.

He has styled his entry with summer flowering plants suitable for shady conditions.

He has chosen sedum and astilbe bumalda which can thrive in these conditions.

He explained:“Each exhibitor has a border design which will be planted at the show.

“I am delighted that my entry was accepted to be exhibited.

“I am a gardener. I have studied garden design and horticulture. It is something I have always been keen on.

“I thought this was a nice opportunity to engage in a project.”

Patrick, who is a former student of Greenmount College and the Welsh College of Horticulture, said that it took two or three months to create from being on the drawing board and he is now working on props for the finished piece.

“I have tried to show how an area in the garden can be used as a tranquil place to sit and relax and ponder.

“I am pleased with the result. I have used plants that can survive in shade.”

Patrick’s design is one of 25 in the borders section which has been described as “awash with flair, variety and vibrancy, and of course ideas that can be infused into even the smallest area of the garden”.

The organisers say that he has transformed a small shaded area into a “significant inspiring space to reflect and enjoy your surroundings”.

The Gardeners’ World show will be held from June 13 until June 16.

Taking part wll be presenters from the BBC Two television show, Alan Titchmarsh and Monty Don.