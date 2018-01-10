Performances will mark Holocaust Day

Poignant ‘Judgement at Nuremberg’ performances are to be held at two venues in Mid and East Antrim to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Through its Good Relations Programme and as part of Holocaust Memorial Day 2018, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will host two free staged readings from ‘Judgement at Nuremberg’, by Abby Mann.

These will be performed by local amateur-dramatic group Ad Hoc Theatre Company at The Braid on Saturday, January 27, at 2pm and in The McNeill Theatre, Larne, on January 25, at 7pm. Both performances look at The Justice Trial, where Abby Mann’s fictionalised account was an award-winning film before it became a staged play 40 years later. The Justice Trial is described as one of the most interesting of the Nuremberg Trials and the inspiration for the play ‘Judgement at Nuremberg’. Mayor Paul Reid, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a UK-wide initiative which is now in its 17th year, I am delighted to see Mid and East Antrim Council continue to engage proactively with this initiative. I would invite citizens to attend one of these events and to embrace and reflect on the lessons which can be drawn - globally and locally – through the 2018 Holocaust Memorial Day theme, The Power of Words.”

Booking essential, email: goodrelations@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or tel. 028 2563 5036 stating the venue and date you wish to attend, plus any special dietary requirements. Note: As any Holocaust-related performance deals with adult issues, this performance is mostly suitable for adult audiences. This play contains film footage some might find distressing.