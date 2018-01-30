Packed attendances at St Louis Grammar Open Nights

St Louis Grammar School was filled to capacity with P6 and P7 students as they sampled the experiences in a range of subject areas on both Open Nights on January 24 and 25.

Parents and pupils were welcomed by principal, Mr Rafferty, who addressed many of the positive dynamics of the school, not least of which being superb academic achievements, high quality pastoral care, the personalising of learning programmes and holistic learning experiences which, visitors heard, sets St Louis Grammar apart from many other schools.

Prospective pupils in the gym at St Louis Grammar School during their Open Nights.

Mr Rafferty also referenced the new building upgrades which will enhance the fabric of the school substantially over the incoming years.

The atmosphere at the Open Nights was one of positive engagement and the school community was a buzz of activity on both evenings with the many interactive demonstrations being led by current students and teachers.

Any parents/pupils who may have missed Open Nights are invited to contact the school on 028 2564 9534 to arrange a visit in the coming weeks or access more information about the school on the website www.stlouisgrammar.com

Open Night visitors pictured at the school with St Louis students.

