Outstanding country residence

Originally built in the 19th Century, this superb detached home has been extended and renovated to produce a modern outstanding family residence in the heart of the rural countryside and is a perfect example of how to seamlessly combine a contemporary and original property.

It offers bright and spacious accommodation, including three reception rooms and four double bedrooms, which flows naturally from the original dwelling to the renovated heart of the home.

Features of the property include multiple stables and a floodlit sand arena

The high quality open planned country-style kitchen with granite worktops and centre island, leads directly to an open living/dining space with a beautiful and effective wood-burning stove which adds that modern twist of comfort and design. Subtle modern alterations have been made to the first floor level, whilst remaining with the original country theme of the property, to provide a large master bedroom with en-suite and family bathroom.

Within a rural setting, with strong agricultural connections and countryside views throughout, the property boasts a tranquil feel along with spacious gardens, double garage and a range of outhouses and a separate games room.

It is situated on an extensive site measuring approximately 2.65 acres and is further enhanced by an additional 11.25 acres of agricultural land which can be accessed directly from the main property with multiple stables and a floodlit sand arena. The property is ideally suited for those with equestrian interests but likewise has many versatile features which offers the possibility of a business opportunity for those in the hospitality, retirement, sporting or equestrian industries, subject to necessary planning consent. This superb property boasts a personal countryside setting but has the benefit of convenient access to neighbouring towns along with the seaside resorts of Portstewart and Portrush, with their award-winning beaches and championship golf courses, only a short drive away.

27 Crevolea Road,

Aghadowey,

Coleraine

O/O £595,000

